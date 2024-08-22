Memorable moment for Milan Rathnayake, says wife

The Test debut performance of Milan Rathnayake (also known as Milan Priyanth) has excited his family back home in Sri Lanka.

The 28-year-old bowler, who has been playing his debut Test against England came in batting at number nine and scored 72 runs, which was just two short of the highest score by Sri Lankan captain in this innings.

The two could make a respectable total of 236 runs, which otherwise looked below par when the team lost quick wickets of the top and the middle order batters.

No other Sri Lankan 9 number batter has scored above 70 runs on Test debut.

"Yes, we were excited with his performance yesterday", Milan's wife, Piyumika, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Sri Lanka said. '

"He called us before the match and we wished him to perform well. Yes, we were expecting his debut yesterday, he called us and informed us of the good news before the match", she added.

The wife also watched the cap ceremony on TV. "We were very happy for the reason he got the cap from the legendary cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. I was also happy with his performance on day one".

The couple got married on May 22 this year.

Milan's family includes mother, father and younger brother. Mother is a housewife and his father is a retired army soldier.

Later, his younger brother, Milinda also spoke to this reporter.

"We were excited with his performance. We had good belief in him. because of his good performance in a practice match against England Lions and domestics. Before the match he called us and happiness was shared".

"Kumara Sangakkara is his favourite cricketer since childhood.As I think it will be a memorable moment in his life. Kumara Sangakkara is his favourite cricketer since childhood. Getting a Test cap from him is, I think, will be a memorable moment in his life", the brother concluded.