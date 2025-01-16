MCA selectors to approach Rohit for Ranji availability?

With Rohit Sharma joining the Mumbai Ranji team's practice session after a debacle at Australia, speculations are rife that the seasoned cricketer would be taking the advice of seniors and playing the Ranji games.

However, his appearance in the domestic tournament would be subject to availability with the much awaited Champions Trophy hanging around the corner.

According to reports, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had put the first step forward. The authorities at MCA had approached the Indian ODI and Test captain asking for his availability.

The Mumbai side will take on the Jammu and Kashmir team in the Ranji Trophy match on January 23. The selectors made it clear that they will approach the Indian captain before announcing the final squad.

Rohit Sharma was at the receiving end after his poor run in Test cricket recently, especially in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Playing five innings Rohit managed only 31 runs.

He even sat out of the final game for the good of the team owing to poor form.

Meanwhile, Rohit's selection for the Champions Trophy is confirmed and he will lead the side. The Indian squad for next month's ICC event would be announced in a couple of days.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma opened up on his connection with the Wankhede Stadium and said, "Hello everyone. On 19th of January this month Wankhede will be celebrating its 50th anniversary, It's very very proud moment for all the Mumbaikars, especially those who are involved in Mumbai Cricket for so many years. Personally for me, I have a very very special connection with this ground. SO many memories, I started playing my age group cricket at this very venue. And since then, till now, it's been a wonderful journey."