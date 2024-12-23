Mbappé scores again after hitting 'rock bottom' with Madrid

Kylian Mbappé added to his scoring streak with a superb strike in Real Madrid's 4-2 win over Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday to finish the year on a positive note after hitting what he called "rock bottom” in early December.Mbappé sent a right-footed shot into the upper corner 10 minutes into the match for his fourth goal in as many games with Madrid in all competitions. It was Mbappé’s sixth goal in his last eight matches with Madrid.He struggled early on with his new club, and Mbappé said his lowest point came when he missed a penalty kick in the team's 2-1 league loss at Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 4.“I know I have a lot more to give,” Mbappé said Sunday. “The last few games I’ve played better, I took a lot of positives from the Bilbao game, when I hit rock bottom.”The France star said that made him realize "I have to give my all for this jersey and play with personality.”Mbappé said he feels his period of adjustment with the club is finally over.“I think we now know each other better," he said. "I’ve joined the team and that changed a lot of things. The settling-in period is over, as the coach says. I feel very comfortable in the team and I play better with the others on the field. The team is playing much better.”Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Brahim Díaz also scored in the comfortable home victory that allowed Madrid to finish the year one point behind Spanish league leader Atletico Madrid.Atletico rallied to shock Barcelona 2-1 Saturday with a stoppage-time goal by Alexander Sorloth. Third-place Barcelona is two points behind Madrid, having played an extra game.Valverde scored in the 20th and Rodrygo in the 34th before Sevilla got on the board with Isaac Romero in the 35th. Díaz extended Madrid's lead in the 53rd and Dodi Lukebakio got the visitors' other goal in the 85th at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.“It was a well-played game, with many scoring situations, a good end to the year,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "That was what we wanted, to be near the top and get some good rest for 2025.”Madrid next faces Valencia on Jan. 3 in a match postponed because of the deadly floods that hit Valencia in October.Sevilla, sitting in 14th place, had won two of its last two games in all competitions.Navas' farewell It was the last game for Sevilla and Spain great Jesús Navas, who is officially retiring at the end of the year. The defender was honored by Sevilla and Madrid players and fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.Players from both teams made a guard of honor for Navas before the match, lining up as he entered the field, and Madrid’s veteran midfielder Luka Modric handed him a jersey of the club signed by players. Fans gave Navas a standing ovation during the ceremony.Substitute Navas came on midway through the second half.“What happened today was spectacular,” the 39-year-old Navas said after the match, unable to hold back tears. “I had never seen anything like it in my life on a rival field. It was crazy. In those last few minutes I couldn’t see anything. I was looking at the ground recalling all the moments I’ve went through and the joy I’ve been able to give to Sevilla and the national team.”Navas helped Sevilla win four Europa League titles and Spain clinch the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 and 2024 European Championships. He was with Manchester City when it won the 2014 Premier League.“Navas really deserves it,” Ancelotti said. “Navas is an example for everyone.”Valencia draws late Second-to-last Valencia salvaged a 2-2 home draw with Alaves, thanks to a goal by Dani Gómez eight minutes into second-half stoppage time after the visitors had taken the lead with Joan Jordán in the 88th.The setback drew more protests from Valencia fans who have been unhappy with the administration of team owner Peter Lim.Other results Thierno Barry scored a hat trick and Gerard Moreno and Pau Cabanes added one goal each as fifth-place Villarreal won 5-2 at Leganes, while Las Palmas won 1-0 against 18th-place Espanyol. Ninth-place Real Betis was held by 12th-place Rayo Vallecano to a 1-1 draw at home.