Mazdayar wins another National Championship

Pune: After being postponed several times for various reasons, the National Final of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) Indian National Autocross Championship 2023 got underway at the Nanoli Speedway at Vadgaon on April 23.

With eight categories to run, the organisers, IARC kicked it off with the INAC 3 Open category and Hyderabad’s Mazdayar Vatcha instantly showed his finesse and class driving the Mahindra XUV400 to victory.



Ashad Pasha from Bangalore reigned supreme in the INAC 2 800cc to 1400cc category driving his Maruti Suzuki Swift and the INAC 2 1401cc to 1650cc category in his Honda City. Philippos Mathai from Delhi showed a clean pair of heels to his competition in the INAC 1 Open category and also annexed the INAC 1 1651cc to 2400cc category in his VW Polo. Nikhil J from Bangalore pulled it off in the INAC 1 800cc to 1650cc category as did Dhruva Chandrashekar in the INAC 2 Open. They drove the VW Polo too.

Daksh Gill from Delhi was the revelation of the 4WD Open category, trouncing the opposition by a huge margin, taking the title in his Chevrolet Forester. The cynosure of all eyes however, remained the Mahindra XUV400. Being the first EV in Motorsports in India, it shocked everyone with its electrifying performance that put it ahead of other EVs and its fossil fuelled competition. FMSCI felicitated the six National Champions for the year at the end of the much awaited Final.



