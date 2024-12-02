Max Verstappen wins Qatar Grand Prix after Lando Norris penalized

Lusail: From a smashed mirror and crashes to unusually severe penalties, there were plenty of hazards at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen steered clear of them all to follow up his Formula 1 drivers' title with his ninth win of the year on Sunday.

Lando Norris, Verstappen's closest title rival until he secured the championship last week in Las Vegas, was trying to overtake the Dutch driver for the lead until he was dropped to the back of the field by a penalty for failing to slow for yellow warning flags.

Verstappen, who secured his fourth consecutive title in Las Vegas last week, has won two of the last three races but hadn’t won in dry conditions since June.

“It was a lot of fun out there,” Verstappen said. “Very happy. It’s been a while in the dry to be this competitive. Very proud of everyone within the team.”

Verstappen disposed of another rival off the line, beating George Russell into the first corner. The Mercedes driver had been elevated to pole position in Verstappen's place after a contentious dispute in qualifying that got Verstappen a one-place penalty for driving too slowly.

Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari and Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri was third.

Penalties spark debate In a season of controversy over the rules and upheaval at the governing body , the stewards again played a crucial role. Norris had been chasing down Verstappen for the lead before his penalty. McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said Norris hadn't slowed down but argued the penalty was disproportionately harsh.

"It’s definitely material that the FIA should consider very seriously if we want fairness to be part of going racing in Formula 1," Stella said. “To me, it looks like somewhere there must be a book with a lot of dust on the cover that was taken out. ‘Let me see what it says, I apply this.’ Seems a little too simplistic."

The stewards were busy, issuing a wide range of penalties for offenses like causing collisions, but also two for Lewis Hamilton for a false start and pit-lane speeding, and one for Russell, who was judged to have dropped too far back in a safety car period. Russell said later he didn't know “when or how or why” he'd been penalized.

The safety car came out three times, first for crashes at the back of the pack on the opening lap, then for debris from a smashed mirror, and again when Nico Hulkenberg's Haas ended up in the gravel.

Constructors' title fight At one stage, it looked like McLaren could seal its first constructors’ title since 1998 in Qatar as Norris and Piastri both eyed podium places.

After Norris' penalty, Ferrari cut McLaren’s lead from 30 points to 21 with Leclerc’s second place and a solid sixth for Carlos Sainz Jr. after a puncture seemed to have wrecked his race. The constructors' title will now be decided at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi next week.

That's a boost to Ferrari's morale.

“We knew it was going to be a very difficult weekend compared to the McLaren but we even managed to take some points away from them, so the fight will be all the way to the last race in Abu Dhabi next week," Leclerc said.

“It’s going to be an exciting end to the year. Hopefully we can be strong but it’s going to take everything we’ve got to seal the deal," Piastri said.

Russell was fourth, ahead of Pierre Gasly continuing Alpine’s recent good form, with Sainz sixth and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso seventh.

Zhou Guanyu picked up his and Sauber’s first points in eighth, ahead of Kevin Magnussen for Haas in ninth and Norris 10th after having been dropped to 15th by the penalty.

Hamilton and Sainz both picked up punctures shortly after a discarded wing mirror on the track was shattered by Valtteri Bottas’ Sauber. Carbon fiber and glass were spread across the circuit, bringing out the safety car again, though it wasn't immediately clear if that or tire failure caused the punctures. It was a long, hard race for seven-time champion Hamilton, who finished 12th.Race winner Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy on the podium after the Qatari Formula One Grand Prix. (Photo by AFP)