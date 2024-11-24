Max Verstappen wins 4th Consecutive F1 Title with 5th-Place Finish

McLaren's Oscar Piastri had a difficult race, receiving a five-second penalty for a false start, while Mercedes' George Russell, who started on pole, converted his advantage into his second win of the season. Lewis Hamilton delivered an impressive recovery, finishing on the podium after starting from 10th.

Verstappen’s consistent dominance this season has expanded his lead to 64 points, effectively sealing his fourth consecutive title. With two races remaining, his position is unassailable, making this achievement even more significant. Verstappen joins an elite group of drivers — Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and Juan Manuel Fangio — who have also won four consecutive championships.

This victory underscores Verstappen's exceptional form and strengthens his legacy in Formula 1. With his title now secure, attention turns to his potential for even more records as the season winds down. The 2024 season will undoubtedly be remembered for Verstappen's remarkable consistency and dominance on the track, solidifying his place as one of the sport's all-time greats.