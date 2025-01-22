Match against Afghanistan should go ahead, says Buttler amidst boycott calls

London: England captain Jos Buttler believes their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan next month should go ahead despite calls for a boycott.



This month, more than 160 U.K. politicians signed a letter arguing that England should refuse to play the men’s one-day international in Lahore, Pakistan, on Feb. 26 to take a stand against the Taliban regime’s assault on women’s rights.

“Political situations like this, as a player you’re trying to be as informed as you can be,” Buttler was quoted as saying by British media ahead of his side’s first Twenty20 against India on Wednesday. “The experts know a lot more about it, so I’ve been trying to stay in dialogue with (England director of men’s cricket) Rob Key and the guys above to see how they see it. I don’t think a boycott is the way to go about it.”

Female participation in sport has effectively been outlawed since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, a move that puts the Afghanistan Cricket Board in contravention of International Cricket Council rules.

“As a player, you don’t want political situations to affect sport," Buttler added. "We hope to go to the Champions Trophy and play that game and have a really good tournament.”

At the 2003 Cricket World Cup, England forfeited a game against Zimbabwe in protest at Robert Mugabe’s regime.