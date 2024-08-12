Marnus Labuschagne retires his 2023 ODI World Cup finals bat

Hyderabad: Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian right handed batsman who stood like a wall and snatched away the ICC World Cup Trophy 2023 from India and gave a major heart break to cricketing fans in the country had announced that he finally retired his bat that he used in the finals.

Taking to his Social Media handles, the 30-year-old Aussie put out the pictures of the bat and wrote "Think it's finally time to retire the World Cup final bat."

Labuschagne played a match winning knock and gave solid support from the other end when Travis Head was firing from the striker's end. Marnus remained unbeaten at 58 from 110 with 4 boundaries.



After more than 265 days the bat's main blade area was scrapped off as seen in the pictures after repeated connections with the cricket ball.

Remembering his gritty knock:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had also taken to Instagram and recalled the gritty knock of Labuschagne at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. His knock helped the Kangaroos win the match by 6 wickets shattering not just the dreams of Rohit and men but also leaving more than 100 crore Indians in tears.

Posting his splendid knock the ICC wrote, "It Served You Well, @marnus3."