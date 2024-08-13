Manu Bhaker's father responds to speculations of her marriage with Neeraj Chopra

Hyderabad: Shooter Manu Bhaker and Javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra, both of whom were a part of the Indian Contingent at the recently concluded Paris Olympics are once again making headlines but this time it's not about their sport.

Recently, videos of Manu Bhaker and her mother's interaction with Chopra at a gathering circulated on social media sparking speculations that the two athletes would get married.

Manu Bhaker’s mother with Neeraj Chopra. Guess what the discussion is about, the best guess will get a shoutout from me. 😂 #ManuBhaker #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/XE3mXaiYUY



However, Manu Bhaker's father, Ram Kishan Bhaker cleared the air around the social media discussions and said, "she's still very young and we're not thinking about her marriage yet."

"She's not even of marriageable age," he added. Reacting to the viral video of the interaction between Manu Bhaker's mom and Neerj Chopra, he said, "She considers Neeraj like her son."

Neeraj Chopra's uncle too had refuted the social media speculations. He said just like how the country knew about Neeraj's medal, the entire country would know about his marriage.

Both of them cleared the air during an interview with Dainik Bhaskar.

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker was the flag bearer (female) for India at the closing ceremony of Olympics on August 11. Bhaker won two bronze medals, while Neeraj Chopra clinched the only silver for the country at the Paris Games.