Manjrekar points out why Kohli's average slipping below 48 in Test

Adelaide: The great Virat Kohli's "adamancy" to not explore an alternate route to overcome his weakness outside off-stump has brought his batting average down from the 50s to 48.13, feels former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar.

Kohli, who struck a fine hundred in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth to break a prolonged century drought in the game's traditional format, was out cheaply for 7 on day one of the second match at Adelaide Oval here on Friday.

