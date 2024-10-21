Manjrekar finds fault with Rohit Sharma's tactics during New Zealand test

Former team India player and analyst Sanjay Manjrekar found fault with captain Rohit Sharma's tactical decisions during the opening test against New Zealand at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that ended in favour of the visitors.

After the first innings set back, team India fought back valiantly with Rohit Sharma's aggressive fifty, followed by Virat Kohli's top-class innings. Young Sarfaraz Khan with a spectacular 150 supported by Rishabh Pant 99 put India in the driving seat before they bundled up for 462.

Chasing the 107 run target on the final day, the Black Caps banking on Rachin Ravindra (39*) and Will Young (48*) comfortably went past the winning line.

For India Bumrah was the lone pacer to bag two wickets.

Talking about the match in an interview with ESPN cricinfo, Manjrekar expressed disappointment over not using the team's most experienced bowler Ravichandran Ashwin.

"The thing with pacers, you might get wickets, but there are always runs coming through edges, I was a bit surprised, I think tactically for Rohit Sharma, this test match wasn't his greatest. I can understand Siraj getting one or two overs and Bumrah getting a long spell. But Siraj getting 6 overs in the spell, I think that is far too many and already a lot of runs on the board, and you had that little margin to chase," he said.

"When there is no lavish turn on the pitch, the captain tends to use him with a new ball. It would have been tough for the Kiwi batters had he started off with Bumrah and even if he had come in the fourth over of the innings," Manjrekar opined.

However, Rohit Sharma looked positive despite the defeat and said, "I am not going to look too much into this Test match honestly because those three hours are not going to dictate what this team is. You know, because it will be unfair to think about those three hours and start judging players and talk slightly differently."

Moreover, he also admitted that the team had committed a few mistakes. "We have made small mistakes in this game and we are suffering the consequences. But that doesn't mean that everything is over," Rohit said in the post match press conference.

Meanwhile, for New Zealand it's a memorable win as they managed to taste a test victory on Indian soil after 1988.