Man Utd thrash Everton to give Amorim perfect home Premier League start

Ruben Amorim refused to rule out a top-four challenge after enjoying a dream home Premier League debut as Manchester United thrashed Everton 4-0 thanks to doubles from Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee on Sunday.The Portuguese's first Premier League game in charge at Ipswich last weekend showed how much work he has ahead as United blew an early lead to draw 1-1 at Portman Road.But they cut loose against another opponent struggling at the wrong end of the table to the delight of the home crowd as chants of Amorim's name rang around Old Trafford in the closing stages.The former Sporting Lisbon boss made six changes from Thursday's rollercoaster 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt and was rewarded with a performance full of attacking verve that has been so often lacking from the Red Devils this season.United are up to ninth place, within touching distance of the top four, and Amorim knows a challenge to qualify for the Champions League would be a good first impression at his new club."It's hard for me. If I say no, you will say that I cannot be a Manchester United coach," he said."I want to be honest with our fans, so let's focus on the performance, not the results. So, we'll see in the end."I said this many times, I will be judged about the place that we finish. I know that. But let's focus just on the next game and look at the performance."Rashford has found his form under the new boss with three goals in as many games.The England international opened the floodgates on 34 minutes when his effort deflected in off Jarrad Branthwaite.United had tried to sign Branthwaite during the summer transfer window, but his first half to forget continued when he was dispossessed by Amad Diallo before Zirkzee struck his first goal since the opening day of the season.'In a great moment'Having scored inside two minutes of Amorim's first two games in charge, United this time took just seconds to net from the restart for the second half.Diallo played in Rashford, who showed impressive pace and then poise to beat Jordan Pickford.Zirkzee had netted just once in 18 previous appearances since joining from Bologna.The Dutchman looked a different player after the confidence boost of his first goal and rounded off the scoring after the impressive Diallo again won possession and provided the assist.A joyous atmosphere during the match was in stark contrast to protests by United fans ahead of kick-off directed towards owners Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family.This week the club communicated a controversial mid-season decision to raise ticket prices to 66 ($84) per match without concessions for children or pensioners.Victory lifts United up to ninth and within four points of the top four.Much tougher challenges are to come, starting with a daunting trip to Arsenal on Wednesday.But for a fan base starved of excitement in recent times, Amorim's home Premier League bow delivered exactly what United supporters craved.Amorim saluted the influential Diallo's contribution to United's victory, saying: "He was really good again."He's in a great moment, but that moment starts with (former United interim boss) Ruud (van Nistelrooy). I just take advantage of Ruud's work with Amad."He was really good defending and really good attacking, so he has to continue to play like that."By contrast, Everton remain just two points above the relegation zone ahead of a devilishly difficult run of fixtures over the festive period.