Magnus Carlsen marries girlfriend Ella Victoria in a dreamy wedding in Norway

Five time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen got married to girlfriend Ella Victoria Malone in Holmenkollen Chapel, Oslo,Norway braving temperatures as low as -7 degrees on Saturday.

The Norway super-mind hosted a reception after the wedding at a five-star hotel in the city.

Meanwhile, local media reported the presence of Netflix crew at the event. However, they did not confirm if they were present for work or were just attending the wedding.

The duo were seen together for the first time in February this year during the Freestyle chess G.O.A.T. Challenge in Germany.

Recently, Carlsen was in the news because of the jeans controversy.

The World No. 1 returned to the World Blitz Chess Championship following FIDE's decision to allow players to compete in jeans, a couple of days after disqualifying him from the Rapid event for refusing to change into formal trousers.

Carlsen was fined USD 200 for wearing jeans, which was "explicitly prohibited" under the original tournament regulations. The Norwegian was also disqualified from after he refused to change his attire by chief arbiter Alex Holowczak ahead of the ninth round.