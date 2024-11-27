M.A. Wins National Award for Excellence in Physical Education & Sports

Mr. Thomas M.A. gets awarded from the entire Telangana and Andhra region with National Award for� Excellence and Leadership in Physical Education & Sports at NDMC, Sansad Marg, New Delhi.

Mr. Thomas M.A, Head of Sports at DPS, Schools & Pallavi Group of Institutions, Telangana, was recently� honored with the National Award for Excellence & Leadership in Physical Education and Sports. The� award, presented by the Physical Education Foundation of India and recognized by the Ministry of Youth� Affairs and Sports, was conferred on 24th November 2024 at NDMC, Sansad Marg, New Delhi.



This prestigious award is granted annually to exceptional leaders and achievers in the field of physical� education. This year, 29 distinguished awardees were selected from across the country, acknowledging� their outstanding contributions to sports and physical education. With more than 20 years of experience� in sports throughout India, Mr. Thomas M.A was the only awardee in the entire Telangana and Andhra� Region.

His leadership has been instrumental in promoting sports both within the institution and in the broader� community. Under his guidance, DPS & Pallavi Institutions have consistently supported sports� development, fostering a culture of fitness and talent not only among students but also among� employees and society at large.