LSG saving Rs 50 crore to get Rohit Sharma in IPL mega auction? Goenka answers

Speculations, rumors and reports are everywhere as the buzz around the mega auctions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is only getting bigger.

With last year's drama surrounding the captaincy of Mumbai Indians (MI), the mystery remains about who the five time champion franchise will retain. With four big names, all contenders for captaincy the uncertainty is only giving scope for speculation.

With Rohit Sharma - T20 World Cup winning captain and most successful captain of MI, Suryakumar Yadav - who was recently named as the T20I captain of India, Hardik Pandya - present captain of MI, Bumrah - Key player the management is also not certain on whom to retain.

There were social media rumors that suggested that the team will release Pandya and keep Suryakumar, Rohit and Bumrah, while naming SKY as the captain. However other reports claimed that Rohit and Suryakumar are very certain to leave the Mumbai side.

Another interesting speculation that was widespread is that the Lucknow Super Gaints (LSG) has kept a Rs 50 crore purse for Rohit Sharma.

Clearing the air on the speculations, Sanjiv Goenka,� LSG co-owner in a recent interview with Sports Tak said, "You tell me one thing, do you, or anybody know, whether Rohit Sharma is coming to the auctions or not?"

"Even if comes to the auction, if you are going to use 50 percent of your purse on one player, how will you manage the other 22 players," he added.

On asking whether Rohit is on their wishlist, Goenka said "Everybody has got a wishlist. you want the best captain, best player but every franchise wants that. It is about what you got and what is available. you will not get everyone."

Recently, KL Rahul's meeting with Goenka also sparked a stir giving way for speculation that the team will retain him as the captain.