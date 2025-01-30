Long Queue, RCB chants: Kohli Fever Grips Delhi as he makes Ranji comeback

Despite recording a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal on Thursday, fans thronged Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium to witness the return of 'King' Kohli.

2 kilometre long lines, 'RCB...RCB' chants echoed outside the stadium as talisman batter Virat Kohli is set to return to India's premier domestic tournament -- Ranji Trophy.

Kohli is making a hyped Ranji comeback after a 12-year hiatus. He's playing for the Delhi side in their last home game of the leg against Railways.

His aura made the domestic Test tournament as popular as any IPL game as the visitors thronged inside the stadium to get a glimpse of their favorite star even before the first ball was even bowled.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) call to make the entry free for the audience to witness the Ranji game made fans go crazy. The official, at a point, struggled to manage the overwhelmingly enthusiastic crowds.