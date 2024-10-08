Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Note For Andres Iniesta on Retirement

Argentina legend Lionel Messi penned an heartfelt note for his former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta, who retired from professional football.



Messi and Iniesta played together for Barcelona, winning many trophies together for the La Liga club. Both were close friends off the field and it shows in Messi's story.



"One of the teammates with the most magic and one of those I enjoyed playing with the most. @andresiniesta8, the ball is going to miss you and so will all of us!! I wish you the best always, you are a phenomenon," Messi wrote on his Instagram story.













