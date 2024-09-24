Lionel Messi May Leave Inter Miami, Chooses His Next Club: Reports

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has already decided when he will leave the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami.

Miami will leave Inter Miami when his contract expires in December 2025, which means he will just play one full season in the MLS.Messi signed for Inter Miami in July 2023 and he helped the club, which was struggling to win their first trophy.According to El Nacional, the former Barcelona star will move to boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys when his current contract expires.The Argentina legend spent five years with Newell’s from 1995 to 2000.In 2016, talking to spanish magazine El Paneta, he said, "If I go back to Argentina tomorrow, which I would love, the club I would be play for would be Newell's."Later he told TyC Sports, “My dream is to play at Newell's but I don't know what will happen, and a part of that doubt is due to the way the country is at the moment.”Lionel Messi returned to action with Inter Miami after recovering from the ankle injury sustained in Copa America final back in July. He scored a brace against the Philadelphia Union. taking his tally to 14 MLS goals and 14 assists.