Lionel Messi Extends Trophy Record, Secures 46th Title

Lionel Messi, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, continues to break records as he reached 46 career trophies on Thursday.



Messi's 46th record trophy came after he clinched the Major League Soccer (MLS) Supporters' Shield with Inter Miami against the Columbus Crew. The Argentina legend scored a brace for Miami in the final.The Barcelona legend scored two goals in 5 minutes including a stunning freekick before the end of the first half and with Luis Suarez goal in the 48th minute secured the trophy for Miami.Messi has scored 29 goals for Inter Miami since joining the MLS and took his career goals tally to 843. The former PSG player has won 6 trophies with Argentina, 35 trophies with Barcelona, 3 with Paris Saint-Germain and 2 with Inter Miami.Individually, Messi has won a record 8 Ballon d'Or and 6 European Golden Boots.With Argentina he has won one World Cup, two Copa America, one Finalissima, one U20 World Cup and one Olympic Gold.At the club level, the Argentine has won 12 league titles (10 with Barcelona FC and 2 with Paris Saint-Germain), 4 UEFA Champions League (All with Barcelona), 17 domestic cups (15 with Barcelona, 1 with PSG and 2 with Inter Miami). He has also won 3 UEFA Super Cups and 3 FIFA Club World Cups.