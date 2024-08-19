Lionel Messi Demands 50,000 Euros from Futuro Vegetal for Vandalising Mansion

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has filed a lawsuit demanding compensation of €50,000 from climate change activists group Futuro Vegetal for vandalising his mansion in Ibiza, Spain.

This lawsuit comes after the climate change activists vandalised Messi’s mansion. A video released by the campaigners showed two members standing in front of the house, holding a banner that read, "Help the Planet- Eat the Rich - Abolish the Police."In a statement, the group said they wanted to show "the responsibility of the rich for the climate crisis" by targeting the mansion which they said was an "illegal construction".The lawsuit states that the amount is required to fix the damage.Futuro Vegetal activists defended its actions and said that it was built without building permits."It would be unbelievable to pay €50,000 for a house that should be demolished anyway. We are going to claim that it is incomprehensible how it is possible that we are accused of causing damage there when it should be demolished," Bilbo Basatterra, one of the detained activists, told La Nacion.Messi’s mansion is located in Cala Tarida, Spain, built on an area of 16,000 square meters.