Leclerc warns Ferrari as they return to reality in Formula One title race

Doha: Charles Leclerc warned Ferrari had returned to reality on Friday when they qualified only fourth and fifth on the grid for this weekend's sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old was fifth behind Carlos Sainz as Lando Norris grabbed pole position ahead of Mercedes' George Russell with his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris third.

That dealt a blow to Ferrari's hopes of overhauling McLaren's 24-point lead in the constructors' championship.

"It's not good," said Leclerc.

"Because when you give it your all and we're only P (position) 4 and P5, it's not great, considering how important this weekend is for us.

"But for whatever reason, FP (free practice) 1 was a lot above our expectations, but this, I will say, is in line with what we had expected.

"So we're coming back to reality.

"Obviously, after FP1, there were hopes that we could do something better, but we didn't.....So we are not in the best position, but you never know. It's always different come race day."

McLaren hold a 24 point lead in the teams' title race with 608 to Ferrari on 584.

With two Grands Prix remaining, including one sprint, McLaren can clinch the title with a dominant weekend ahead of Ferrari in both the sprint and Sunday's Grand Prix.