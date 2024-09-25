La Liga: Mbappe strikes again as Madrid hold off Alaves

Madrid: Kylian Mbappe struck for the fourth consecutive game as Real Madrid survived a late scare to beat Alaves 3-2 in La Liga on Tuesday.



Los Blancos, second, cut the gap on Barcelona to one point before the leaders host Getafe on Wednesday.

Madrid dismantled Alaves with goals from Lucas Vazquez, Mbappe and Rodrygo before a late salvo from the visitors rocked Carlo Ancelotti's side when they thought the game was won.

Carlos Protesoni and Kike Garcia scored two goals in two minutes in the final stages but Madrid held on for the victory.

"I'm happy for the win," Vazquez told Real Madrid TV. "I think we had a great game until the 80th minute, when two mistakes cost us two goals against us, and we had to suffer more than we should have

"With the game that we played, we didn't deserve that ending."

Los Blancos overpowered Alaves from the start in what was a hugely uneven contest for most of the game, despite the Basque side's solid start to the season.

Ancelotti brought Vinicius Junior back into the starting line-up and gave Vazquez a rare start and the pair combined inside the first minute to send Madrid ahead.

The Brazilian winger surged in from the left flank and cut the ball back for a simple finish from Vazquez.

Ancelotti said Monday he wanted more intensity from his team at the outset of matches after Madrid had scored just one first half goal this season in La Liga or the Champions League, and his demand was swiftly met.

Los Blancos dominated with Alaves barely reaching Thibaut Courtois' penalty box.

Despite that Madrid's second goal only came five minutes before the interval, when Mbappe and Jude Bellingham combined beautifully.

Fifth league goal for Mbappe

France captain Mbappe conjured a clever flicked pass to the England international, who completed a one-two by sending his team-mate through on goal.



Mbappe took two deft touches to shake his marker and get a sight of goal, before stroking home clinically for his fifth league goal.

Rodrygo expanded Madrid's lead soon after the interval, roaming in with freedom from the right and firing through Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera's legs.

Teenage Brazilian striker Endrick hit the post with a deflected effort and Abde Rebbach also struck the woodwork as Alaves made a rare forray forward.

Madrid substitute Endrick, 18, was fortunate not to be dismissed when he kicked out at Alaves defender Santiago Mourino.

The visitors pulled one back after 85 minutes when Protesoni curled home a sweet strike from the edge of the box.

Protesoni then turned provider with a fine ball over the top which Kike Garcia fired home well.

Madrid hung on for the victory, their 39th consecutive league game unbeaten, ahead of Sunday's derby clash with Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano.

The Rojiblancos' stadium was where they last tasted defeat in the top flight, exactly a year ago.

Tempers frayed at full time when Carlo Ancelotti confronted the referee, unhappy with a few of his players being booked while some of Alaves' tough tackling went unpunished.

Diego Simeone's Atletico visit Celta Vigo on Thursday among other fixtures.Mbappe strikes again as Madrid hold off Alaves