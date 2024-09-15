La Liga: Mbappé, Vinícius score penalties as Real Madrid beats Sociedad 2-0

Barcelona: Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior converted penalties to help earn Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad after the host was repeatedly denied by the woodwork in La Liga on Saturday.



Vinícius put the visitors ahead in the 58th minute after an unnecessary handball by former Manchester City player Sergio Gómez gave the Madrid forward the chance to break the deadlock.

Mbappé put the result beyond doubt in the 75th after a video review by the referee determined that Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu stomped on Vinícius’ foot in the box.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had drawn its other two outings in the Spanish league. Its first away victory left it one point behind leader Barcelona before it visits Girona on Sunday. Madrid opens its Champions League defense against Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Sociedad matched Madrid’s pace and punch in a frenetic first half.

Luka Sucic hit the post twice, including a missile that rattled the crossbar in the 25th, and Sheraldo Becker also sent a ball off the crossbar.

On the other end, Madrid relied on Mbappé to provide its main threat, while Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro did well to turn back an Antonio Rudiger header.

Sucic sent another ball off the post from a pass by Umar Sadiq just seconds after halftime.

But Sociedad was undone when Gómez raised his arm above his head and blocked a shot by Arda Guler, allowing Vinícius to go to the spot where he fired right past Remiro. Mbappé then beat Remiro when he shot one way as the goalie dove the other.

Madrid forward Brahim Díaz was substituted in the first half with an apparent leg issue.

Veteran leadership Jesus Navas rifled in a powerful shot from a tight angle to give Sevilla its first victory of the campaign after edging Getafe 1-0 at home.

The 38-year-old wing back won the European Championship with Spain this summer, adding to his 2010 World Cup. Afterwards, he announced he was retiring from international soccer and he would likewise retire from club competition at the end of 2024.

His goal in the 23rd minute relieved some pressure on new coach Francisco García Pimienta.

Sevilla defender Marcão was substituted in the first half after taking a hard knock to the head.

Espanyol treble Javi Puado scored a hat trick to lead Espanyol to a 3-2 win at home over Alaves and secure a second consecutive win for the Barcelona-based club that spent last season in the second division.

Puado steered in a low cross to open the scoring in the 21st. He struck again with a glancing header to restore the host's lead in the 56th after Tomas Conechny equalized for Alaves.

The Espanyol forward took the winner from the spot after Nahuel Tenaglia pulled it even at 2-2. Puado converted the penalty earned after goalkeeper Antonio Sivera tripped Walid Cheddira in the area.

Also, Ayoze Pérez scored late for Villarreal to win at Mallorca 2-1. That was his third goal in five games since Ayoze joined Villarreal from Real Betis in the summer.