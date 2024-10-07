La Liga: Lewandowski hat-trick Powers Barcelona to Alaves Victory

Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski's 26-minute hat-trick steered La Liga leaders Barcelona three points clear of Real Madrid with an emphatic 3-0 win at Alaves on Sunday.



Sevilla shaded a derby clash against Real Betis 1-0 while Girona snatched a late 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Polish striker Lewandowski reached 10 goals for the season in nine league games, stretching his lead as the division's top goalscorer with a first-half treble.

Champions Madrid beat Villarreal on Saturday to pull level with Barcelona but the Catalans strolled to a comfortable triumph at Alaves' Mendizorroza stadium to continue a strong start to the campaign under new coach Hansi Flick.

"I get a lot of good passes and so it's easier for me to score goals," Lewandowski told DAZN.

"Today in the first half we played well from the first minute, we wanted to attack and score goals.

"If you score three goals in the first half then in the second you can play with everything under control."

Barca secured their eighth victory in nine La Liga matches by taking control from the start.

Lewandowski and winger Raphinha, in superb form this season, were Barcelona's key players in a match they largely dominated against 12th place Alaves.

The Brazil international had a goal disallowed for offside before setting up Lewandowski for the opener with an inviting free-kick, which the striker headed home.

Raphinha burst down the left wing for Barcelona's second, crossing for the veteran Polish forward to knock in with ease.

Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera denied both Raphinha and Lewandowski before the latter completed his hat-trick.

Marc Casado found Eric Garcia, who had replaced the injured Ferran Torres early on, and the defender slipped in Lewandowski to finish clinically across Sivera.

'The best player'

The 36-year-old hitman looks far sharper than last season and has 12 goals in 11 games across all competitions.

"In front of goal (Lewandowski) is the best player, for me," Flick told reporters.

"It's amazing to score so many goals over such a period... I'm really happy with him and you can see he's 100 percent fit, it's perfect at the moment.

"I'm happy for Lewy but also the other team-mates are really supporting him very (well)."

Alaves had goals from Toni Martinez and Santiago Mourino ruled out for offside as they battled well in the second half but Barca held firm.

"They were better than us in the first half, although we had a couple of chances... in the second half we improved and we tried until the end," Alaves winger Abde Rebbach told DAZN.

"We're known for the effort we put into every match, that's why we are where we are, and we have to look forward to the next one."

Sevilla shade derby

Dodi Lukebakio's penalty was enough to pull Sevilla up to 12th, level on points with Betis.

The winger converted from the spot in the 50th minute after a handball by Diego Llorente.

Tanguy Nianzou was sent off late on for the hosts but they held out to claim a 1-0 victory.

Veteran Sevilla winger Jesus Navas, 38, played in his 28th and final Seville derby, becoming the player with the most appearances in the fixture -- one more than Betis great Joaquin.

Earlier Girona snatched a late win over sixth-place Athletic Bilbao in an entertaining clash.

Cristhian Stuani converted a late penalty to earn three points for last season's surprise package, currently 11th after a difficult start to the season.

Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga saved two penalties at the other end, denying Alex Berenguer and then Ander Herrera, a retaken spot kick after the stopper was off his line to parry Inaki Williams' effort.

Later on Sunday, Atletico Madrid visit Real Sociedad.