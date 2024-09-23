La Liga: Goalkeeper Ter Stegen leaves Barcelona match on a stretcher after serious knee injury

Villarreal: Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen left the field on a stretcher after sustaining a knee injury in a 5-1 win over Villarreal in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Ter Stegen's right knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going for a high ball crossed into the area just before halftime.

Players from both teams immediately called for medical assistance.

The 32-year-old German goalkeeper was later taken to the hospital in an ambulance for further tests.

Ter Stegen was replaced by Iñaki Peña.