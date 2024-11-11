La Liga: Barcelona hit by absence of injured Yamal, loses to Sociedad

Madrid: Missing injured Lamine Yamal, Barcelona saw its seven-game winning run come to an end with a 1-0 loss at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Lamal, one of the team's key players this season under new coach Hansi Flick, was ruled out before the game because of a right ankle injury.

He was replaced by Fermín López and the team's attack — by far the best in the league with 40 goals scored in 13 matches — struggled in the Basque Country, unable to get a single attempt on target against Sociedad.

Sheraldo Becker scored a 33rd-minute winner to move Sociedad, which had lost two of its last three games in all competitions, to eighth place.

Barcelona has a six-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, which routed Osasuna 4-0 at home on Saturday with a hat trick from Vinícius Júnior. Madrid has a game in hand after its visit to Valencia was postponed because of the deadly floods in the Valencia region.

“We have to analyze what happened and keep working after the international break,” Barcelona midfielder Pedri said. “We have been playing well and we are still in first place.”

Barcelona had won seven in a row in all competitions since a 4-2 loss at Osasuna in the league in September. Its only other loss this season had been at Monaco in the Champions League. All of its other 14 matches were victories.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, the league's leading scorer with 14 goals, had a first-half goal disallowed for offside.

Lamal injury Barcelona said Yamal sustained a “severe right ankle contusion” in last Wednesday’s game against Red Star in the Champions League.

“Over the past few days, he has undergone treatment, but the discomfort has yet to subside. His recovery will determine his availability,” the club said.

Flick said the club tested Yamal on Sunday to see if he could play “but it was not possible.”

Atletico Madrid back in third place Julián Álvarez scored a second-half winner as Atletico Madrid moved back into third place with a 1-0 victory at Mallorca.

That left Atletico one point behind Madrid. It moved two points ahead of Villarreal, which defeated visiting Alaves 3-0 on Saturday.

Álvarez scored Atletico's winner in the 61st minute after Giuliano Simeone's assist. Simeone, the son of Atletico coach Diego Simeone, beat a defender to a long pass and set Álvarez for an easy strike from close range.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak had another solid performance for Atletico, which earned its seventh clean sheet in the league this season, the most by any club.

Atletico was coming off a 2-1 midweek win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Betis draws late Marc Bartra scored a stoppage-time equalizer as seventh-place Real Betis salvaged a 2-2 home draw against 11th-place Celta Vigo.

Celta had moved ahead with Anastasios Douvikas' goal in the 82nd.

The visitors earlier took the lead through Javi Rodríguez in the 13th before Vitor Roque equalized for Betis in the 40th.

Other results Midtable Girona won 1-0 at 17th-place Getafe with a first-half goal by Yangel Herrera, while sixth-place Athletic Bilbao was held at second-to-last-place Valladolid, with the Basque Country club earning the equalizer with Gorka Guruzeta in stoppage time after the hosts had taken the lead with Raúl Moro in the 79th.