Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked, Post on Messi-Ronaldo Goes Viral

Real Madrid’s star footballer Kylian Mbappe ’s X account was hacked on Thursday morning.



A series of tweets were posted from the hacked account of Mbappe, leading to widespread attention in the footballing world. Tweets were posted related to Premier League clubs Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

What caught the attention of the football community was the post on two legendary footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the hacked account. In the tweet, Ronaldo was called “the greatest football player of all time” but Messi was insulted with a derogatory term on the post.

Another post from the hacked account saw the declaration “Manchester is Red” and also called a Manchester United fan account @UTDTrey as “the best account on ft.” Cryptocurrency $MBAPPE was also promoted from the hacked account.

However the account was recovered and the posts were deleted.

Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid, made an impressive debut for the club, netting a goal for Real Madrid in their 2-0 victory over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.



But the French forward is yet to score a goal in the La Liga as he failed to find the back of the net in the first two matches, which was against Mallorca and Valladolid.



"His last goal was on Aug. 14th. It has only been two weeks since, that is no reason to worry. Neither we are not worried as a club, nor him,” Real Madrid Manager Ancelotti said during a news conference.