Kohli's ton to Bumrah's fifer: Key factors that helped India win Perth test

Jasprit Bumrah's Team India humbled a formidable Australia on their home turf after crushing the mighties for a 295 run defeat in the first test of the five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy on Monday.

Walking into the series, after a white wash in the three match home series against New Zealand, the Indian team, shedding all doubts, emerged on top. The defeat now transfers the pressure on the hosts.

The batting unit, that failed to impress in the first innings, stood their ground in the second, while the bowling pack led by Bumrah outplayed the sound Aussi batting line-up.

Let's look at some key moments from the match that shaped the Indian victory:

Bumrah's fifer:

Indian stand-in captain and their trump card bowler Bumrah raised up to the occasion when the team came out to bowl after putting a meagre 150 runs on the board in the first innings.

Delivering a wicket (McSweeney) as soon as in the third over, put the pressure back on the hosts. Moreover, he picked two back-to-back wickets in the seventh over, further deteriorating the condition of the Kangaroos. He got Khawaja at 6.4 and dismissed "Smith" in the very next ball for a duck.

He then went on to remove captain Cummins and Carey, bagging a 5-wicket haul, helping India to bundle out Australia for 104.

KL & Jaiswal stand:

Walking out to bat after the 1st inning debacle, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal decided to set things in order and looked menacing throughout. Helping India cross the 170-run mark at the end of Day 3.

Riding high on confidence the Indian openers continued their boundary hitting spree. The left-right pair put up a record 201-run first wicket partnership -- the most for India on Australian soil.

The partnership broke when a good length delivery by Starc edged Rahul's bat to Carey. However, Jaiswal continued his rampage and went on to score 161, before getting caught at backward point to a loose delivery by Marsh.

Kohli's 81st Ton:

Taking advantage of the foundation set up by the openers, Kohli crafted a masterclass innings, scoring his 81st international hundred. His ton helped India reach a mammoth score of 487-6.

Magical Bowling:

After setting a target well over 500, the Indian bowlers looked at their fiery best. With Bumrah (3) and Siraj (3) throwing fireballs from both ends. Harshit Rana (1) and Sunder (2) aided well. Debutant Nitish Reddy too picked his maiden wicket.

With absolutely no answers to the Indian bowling mastery, the Australian big names did nothing but surrender, with India reaching emerging victories with 295 runs.