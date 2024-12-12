Kohli pumps up Team India before Brisbane Test with his passionate pep talk

Team India talisman batter Virat Kohli stole the limelight as he addressed his teammates during a training session at Brisbane on Thursday.

Going into the important third Test after a crushing 10-wicket defeat in the Adelaide game, King Kohli decided to step in, to motivate and inspire the young side with his words of wisdom.





As the team was reeling under immense pressure, Kohli being the senior-most player (in terms of Test debut) took the initiative to instill confidence in the group ahead of the match on Saturday.

With vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah by his side, Kohli was seen speaking animatedly, everyone including Rohit, listened to him with rapt attention.

Will Akash Deep replace Harshit Rana at Gabba?

Indian young speedster Akash Deep, according to reports is the most consistent bowler in the nets but that is no indicator that he will replace Harshit Rana.

Rohit Sharma backed the young Rana, who got smahsed for 86 runs in 16 overs, while picking four wickets on his Test debut in Perth.

Harshit's style of bowling suits the Gabba, but the young quick is losing his discipline in the later over of his spells, raising doubts on his place.

On the other hand, Akash Deep troubled Jaiswal twice. He also got appreciation and acknowledgement from the skipper.

With the weather conditions likely to favor seam bowlers, with a possibility of strong afternoon thunder showers on first day. Picking a good speedster becomes all the crucial.