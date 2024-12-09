Kohli hits nets soon after Adelaide defeat; impresses Gavaskar

Team India talisman batter Virat Kohli surprised everyone as he hit the nets soon after the end of second test in Adelaide on Sunday, that didn't go in favor of the visitors.

The Charismatic player, who impressed with a comeback hundred at Perth, disappointed fans with meager scores of 7 and 11 in the two innings of the day night Test. However, the 36-year-old batter impressed critics with his positive intent.�

Team India will meet Australia in Brisbane for the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday. The hosts, who endured a humbling defeat in the first Test, bounced back with a 10-wicket victory in the second Test to level the contest 1-1.

Meanwhile, Kohli's gesture caught the eye of India legend Gavaskar, who sounded pleased and urged the rest of the team to follow the modern day great.

"By going out in the nets today, shows his dedication. But that is what I would like to see from everybody else. He's not scored runs. He is very proud of what he achieves and does for India, and because he's not scored runs in this game, he's out there in the nets."

"He's working hard, he's sweating, and it is what you want to see. After that if you get out, no problem, because that's what sport is all about. I won't be surprised if he's back amongst the runs in the next game," Gavaskar said talking to Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Kohli played just once at Brisbane in 2014 and was not so successful. He scored 19 and 1 in the two innings.�