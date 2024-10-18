Kohli crosses 9000 runs in Test cricket

Bengaluru: Batting maestro Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian to cross 9000 runs in Test cricket, scaling another peak in a glorious career during the third day of the opening match against New Zealand here on Friday.

Kohli joined an august company featuring Sachin Tendulkar (15921), Rahul Dravid (13265) and Sunil Gavaskar (10122). However, he is the slowest among them to reach this landmark, having taken 197 innings. The 35-year-old Kohli reached the mark after crossing his half-century in India's second-innings. Batting at No. 3, Kohli fell for a nine-ball duck in the first innings as India were all out for 46. In the recent Test series against Bangladesh, Kohli became the quickest batter to complete 27,000 international runs in only 594 innings. Virat Kohli ODI record list:

Most ODI centuries - 50.

First batsman to hit 50 centuries in ODIs.

Most centuries against one team - 10 against Sri Lanka.

Most ODI centuries while chasing - 27.

Most ODI centuries in India - 22.

Fastest to - 8,000 runs (175 innings), 9,000 runs (194 innings), 10,000 runs, 11,000 runs (222 innings), 12,000 runs (242 innings) and 13,000 runs (267 innings).

Highest-ever career batting average by an Indian - 58.67

Highest historic ICC rating points by an Indian - 909 points.

Most 300-plus runs scored in bilateral series - 6.

Fastest ODI century by an Indian - 52 balls against Australia in 2013.

Fastest Indian to reach 25, 30, 35, 40 centuries. Fastest in the world to score 30th and 35th centuries.

Most runs in a bilateral series - 558 against South Africa in 2018.

Virat Kohli T20I record list:

Most runs in T20Is – 4,037 runs.

Most Fifty-plus scores in the career – 38 (including 37 fifties and 1 century).

Most fifties in T20Is - 37.

Highest career batting average in T20I by an Indian – 51.75.

Fastest to 3,000 runs - 81 innings

Fastest to 3,500 runs - 96 innings.

Most player of the match awards - 15.

Most Player of the series awards - 7 times.

Most fours in T20Is by an Indian - 361.

Virat Kohli IPL records:

Most runs in the IPL – 7805 runs.

Most centuries in IPL - 8.

Most runs in a single edition of IPL – 973 runs (2016). It is likely to be an unbeatable Virat Kohli record.

Most centuries in a single edition of IPL - 4 (2016).

Most involvement in double-century plus partnerships - 3, two times with AB de Villiers and once with Chris Gayle.