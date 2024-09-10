KLH Kho-Kho Team Clinches Gold at the National Level Championship

Hyderabad: In an exhilarating display of teamwork and determination, the Kho-Kho team from KLH Aziz Nagar campus, emerged as champions at the 9th Senior National Level Kho-Kho Championship, held in Rajasthan recently. Competing against 15 teams from across the nation, KLH athletes showcased their prowess and clinched the gold medal in a thrilling final against the Delhi State Team.

The champion team consisted of ten skilled BTech student-athletes namely Deekshith Reddy, R. Vinay Kumar Reddy, G. Lokesh, S. Vyshnav, S. Mohan, Sheik Hassan, B. Santhosh, N. Vishnu Rao, A. Varun, and Sai Naga Rohith Reddy.

Deekshith Reddy, a student from the ECE department, expressed his excitement, "Winning the gold medal is a dream come true. I am immensely grateful to KLH for the incredible support and opportunities provided." Vyshnav, a second-year CSE student, shared his experience, "Competing in six matches and winning the championship is an unforgettable experience." Vinay, another second-year CSE student, added, "This victory is a result of our teamwork and the unwavering support from our coach, B. Narasimha Naik."

Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Aziz Nagar, commended the team, stating, ‘We are immensely proud of our students' accomplishments at the national level.’ KLH is dedicated to nurturing talent to achieve great heights." This victory not only celebrates the skill and spirit of the KLH students but also reinforces our role in encouraging competitive sports in the country.