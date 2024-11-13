KL Rahul responds on returning to RCB

Star India batter KL Rahul opened up on parting ways with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after a journey of three years, where he led the side to successive play-offs.

Recently, IPL teams announced the retention lists for the 2025 season ahead of the much-hyped mega auctions. However, there was no surprise when KL Rahul's name went missing on LSG's list.

The Smoke about a rift between the management and Rahul began way back in the 2024 IPL season, when the team co-owner Goenka was seen furiously schooling the star player in the ground over a loss.

However, Goenka invited Rahul to a private dinner to reportedly pacify him. Both of them even met just before releasing the retention list, which for a moment put the speculations to rest.

Nevertheless, KL Rahul was not retained and the three year association came to an end.

KL Rahul, opening up on the split, said that the decision was taken beforehand. "The decision was made already. Just felt like I wanted to play somewhere I can find some freedom and the team atmosphere would be something lighter, much more balanced, pressure is already very high in the IPL," Rahul said in an interview to Star Sports.

Soon after the announcement, KL Rahul's future in the tournament took the centre stage. Reports claimed that teams were lined up to get Rahul on their side.

RCB, GT, RR and CSK were keen to get Rahul in their team, claimed the reports.

Amid the speculations, Rahul's former franchise RCB, had teased the fans with a video of KL batting alongside Virat Kohli. The social media post invited fresh speculations that the local boy is returning back to the Bengaluru-based team.

Addressing the rumors, Rahul said he'd love to go back but left the doors open for surprises. "I most enjoyed playing at RCB. It's home. You get to spend a lot of time at home. I know Chinnaswamy really well, I have grown up playing there," the star added.

Earlier, a video of him responding to a fan who was urging him to join RCB went viral. KL Rahul was heard saying "let's hope so" in the viral post sparking speculations.� ��

Meanwhile, team India head coach Gautam Gambhir said that KL Rahul would be a contender for the opening position in case of Rohit Sharma's absence in the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.