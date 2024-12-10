KKR star Venkatesh Iyer to soon become Dr Venkatesh Iyer!

Venkatesh Iyer, the name that created quite a stir after the recently concluded IPL mega auctions in Jeddah is once again back to making headlines, but this time it is not related to cricket.

Iyer drew a whooping price of Rs 23.75 crore at the auctions and was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He went on to become third costliest player at the auction this year only after Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

In a recent interview with a reputed media house, Venkatesh revealed that he is pursuing his PhD and will soon be called Dr. Venkatest Iyer. "You will be interviewing me as Dr Venkatesh Iyer next time," he jokingly said.

Interestingly, Iyer declined a well-paid job offer from Deloitte in 2018 after finishing his MBA to focus on his cricket career.

However, he believes you can't be a cricketer throughout your life. "Education will stay with you till you die, a cricketer cannot play till 60. You have to understand that there is a shelf life. After that, if you want to really excel in life, you have to be educated," he opined.

Additionally, the KKR player said that academics help him take the pressure off from his sport. "Academics can give me the perfect switch-off from the game. I don't want to be thinking of the game all the time, it adds pressure," the all-rounder said.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh during the last season's IPL managed to score 370 runs at an average of over 46. With the record breaking bid at the auctions, there are speculations that he might be leading the team.