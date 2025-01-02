Key changes expected: India's likely playing XI for Sydney Test

As Team India gears up for the crucial final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting Friday, focus shifts to the final XI as head coach Gambhir side-stepped a question on Rohit Sharma's place during a pre-match press meet.

Gambhir refused to say whether Rohit will get a place in the team. The question thrown at him was why the captain had not come to address the match-eve press conference as is the norm and if he is there in the final XI.

"Everything is fine with Rohit. The head coach is here and that should be enough. We will decide on the playing XI after looking at the pitch," the head coach said.

Speculations grew after this stating players will be held responsible and reports claiming final team would see a lot of changes emerged.

Here's a look at our pick for the final XI:

Rohit Sharma: The Indian captain would find a spot as it is very unlikely to exclude a skipper from the team that too from the middle of a tournament. However, his performance with the bat at the top will be crucial for the team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The young left handed cemented his spot with his dominant performances in the series. He is the highest run getter for India with 359 runs.

KL Rahul: Rahul also earned his spot with some crucial innings when the team needed it and it is very likely he would keep his spot.

Virat Kohli: Despite a bad run, Kohli is still in the top ten run scorers in the series, explaining his potential. After a 100 at Perth Kohli failed to carry forward the momentum. He amassed 167 runs so far.

Dhruv Jurel: Rishabh Pant might get axed from the team majorly because of his shot selection when the team is on a back-foot. Jurel, who excelled during the practice matches, might find a spot.

Jadeja: Jadeja finding his confidence after a well-made half century and much needed break-throughs might hold on to his place.

Washington Sundar: The left-handed all-rounder had a decent run in the series so far and could be handy for the last game as well.

Jasprit Bumrah: There is no player in the team currently, who is more sure of his place in the playing XI than India's pace spearhead Bumrah. With 30 wickets to his name, the pace king is not India's but leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Cummings stood second, 10 wickets short of Bumrah, showing his mastery.

Harshit Rana: Akash Deep with just 2 wickets in the Boxing Day Test, might get replaced with Rana.

Mohammed Siraj: The Hyderabad-based pacer also is likely to keep his place as he performed decently in the series. He picked 16 wickets in the tournament and stands third in the leading wicket-getters list for BGT 2024-25.