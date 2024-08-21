Kerala Govt Announces Rs 2 Crore Award for Sreejesh

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to grant a cash reward of Rs 2 crore to P R Sreejesh, a member of the Indian hockey team that secured a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.This decision was made during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Sreejesh was instrumental in the Indian hockey team's successful campaign for the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.Sreejesh, renowned for defending the Indian goalpost like a fortress, has announced his retirement following India's triumph. Presently, he serves as the Joint Director (Chief Sports Organizer) within the Government of Kerala's Department of General and Higher Education.The star hockey player hails from Kizhakkambalam, a suburb of Kochi.