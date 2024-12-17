Karimnagar’s Katta Srivalli Selected for BCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day Trophy

KARIMNAGAR: Katta Srivalli of Karimnagar town was selected for the upcoming BCCI Women’s under-19 One Day Trophy. She will represent the state team from the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).



The Women’s Selection Committee for the HCA was convened at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal to finalise the team for the Women’s U-19 One-Day Trophy.After thorough discussions, the committee selected the players to represent the state. Katta Srivalli will be a key member in the fast-bowling squad for the team while K. Nidhi will be the wicket-keeper captain for the team.The prestigious tournament will be played in Trivandrum from January 4 to January 12, 2025. Srivalli’s selection marked yet another significant achievement in her cricketing journey as she prepares to showcase her skills at the state level.She had recently represented the state against the senior women Indian One-Day cricket team in the tournament in Ahmedabad on December 4. In 2019, she had showed talent in the national level schools sports federation competitions in Kanduva, Madhya Pradesh. In 2022, she had played for the HCA U-19 girls' team in Pune.