Kapil Dev praises Bumrah for leading team from the front

Mumbai: Legendary Kapil Dev on Sunday praised Jasprit Bumrah for leading India's fight from the front in the ongoing Perth Test against Australia, and said the visitors have so far performed beyond expectations.

Bumrah, the stand-in captain for the Perth Test, led the team's charge towards a vital 46-run lead in the first innings returning 5 for 30, as Australia were bowled out for a mere 104.

Bumrah's 11th five-for in Test cricket was also his seventh in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia), which put him at par with Kapil for most five-wicket hauls in these nations.

Special congratulations must be given to Bumrah because it is very rare that bowlers are chosen as captains and it feels very good to see him lead the way he has done, Kapil told the media here during the Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagle Golf Championship.

Kapil lauded Bumrah for bringing fast bowling back into the discussions in the country.

"I need not say anything his records show (how good he is). He is the top bowler in the world, what else do we need?" he said.

"I hadn't thought before that a fast bowler would be discussed so much in India but that is happening today and I feel happy and proud about that," he added.

India staged a stunning comeback to take complete control of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's superlative 161, KL Rahul's 77 and a fifty from Virat Kohli extending their overall lead beyond 400.

Kapil said India's performance was contrary to the exceptions given the team was recently trounced 0-3 by New Zealand at home.

The team is playing really well. They should win the first Test, positive thinking should always be there, he said.

"It wasn't expected that the team would play so well after the New Zealand series. You feel angry when they play badly but also (rediscover the) love when they do well," he said.

"It (the praise) is for all, it is a team game. One player has done the job today for the team and tomorrow there would be someone else.

"The Indian team has played very well," Kapil said when asked about Jaiswal, who became the third youngest player after Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant to hit a Test ton in Australia.�