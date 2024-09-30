Kanpur wet outfield: Iceland Cricket's witty post offering help to BCCI leaves fans in split!

After the cancellation of the final session on day 1 during the second and final test match between India and Bangladesh at Kanpur due to rain, the subsequent days were also washed out without bowling a single ball. More concerningly, the third day's play was called off even with the covers being off and barely any rain.

The wet outfield at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur prompted an outrage among fans, who expressed their anger on social media platforms. Meanwhile, Shiv Kumar, the pitch curator of the UP cricket association maintained that everything was under control. He told IANS that "They gave us three different times for inspection but never told us what the issue was. Which area was wet or whatever is the problem. I told them that you can start the match but if you have any concerns let me know." It is in this backdrop, Iceland Cricket came up with a suggestion to the Indian cricket governing body, the BCCI. Taking to social media platform 'X' they wrote "If you have volcanic ash soil, your outfield will drain in no time. We can easily ship a few thousand tonnes to India if @BCCI have the funds."

