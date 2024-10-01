Kanpur Test: Team India look to tighten grip as Bangladesh suffers early blows on Day 5

Team India look to tighten the grip as the fifth and final day of the second test against Bangladesh commenced at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day the spin duo Ashwin-Jadeja removed one Bangladesh batters each to reduce the visitors to 93/5. Akash Deep picked up the wicket of Shadman Islam who was playing on 50.

However, the Bangla tigers are leading by 42 runs.

In the first innings Bangladesh bundled out for 233, while dominant India with an aggressive approach put up 285 runs on the board before declaring the innings.