Kanpur Test: Dominant team India bundle up Bangladesh for 146

In a dominant display of grit and intent, team India on the final day of the second test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur excelled with the ball as they bundled up the visitors before lunch for 146.

Bangladeshi Opener Shadman Islam managed to score a half-century while the rest of the batting line-up could not stand the bowling prowess of the Indian players. However, Mushifiqur Rahim with a valiant innings put up some resistance.

India spin duo Ashwin and Jadeja led the bowling unit as they bagged 3 wickets each. Bumrah too picked 3 wickets, while Akash Deep dismissed the settled Islam, who was batting on 50.

India will now need 95 runs to win the test match, which is significant for their World Test Championship ambitions.