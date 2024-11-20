Jurel over Sarfaraz: Hayden on India's batting line-up for Border Gavaskar Trophy

As Team India gears up to challenge the formidable Australia on Friday in the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the WACA Ground in Perth, legendary Matthew Hayden backs in-form Dhruv Jurel over the young Sarfaraz Khan.

In the second unofficial test between India A and Australia A, the wicket-keeper batter displayed high class temperament with two half centuries in two innings, garnering wide accolades from critics.

He also pointed out India's worries with the batting line-up with struggling Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Talking to PTI, Hayden said, "My take is that Dhruv Jurel is much more conditioned to our environment. He looked so comfortable against Australia in an official test. With some good solid performances. And look, I just feel like he will most certainly be the front-runner. No discredit to Sarfraz, but I just think that technically he looks really solid."

Ponting out the batting woes, the former Australian opener said , "If there was say a Rohit Sharma at the helm and Virat Kohli was on fire with his own form, I think he could probably experiment a little bit more and go down the Sarfraz path. But considering that that's not the case, there are some questions over the batting line-up. I think a more certain Jurel will be the front runner."

Meanwhile, India's Red ball and ODI captain Rohit Sharma is very likely to miss the Perth test and Jasprit Bumrah will fill in his shoes as the designated vice-captain.