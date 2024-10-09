Joe Root overtakes Cook to become England's highest test run-scorer

Multan: Joe Root has become England's highest test run-scorer on the third day of the first cricket test against Pakistan on Wednesday.



Root surpassed Alastair Cook’s 12,472 runs with a straight-driven boundary to reach 71 on a wicket still well suited for batters. He survived an lbw television referral before reaching the milestone.

Root is now fifth on the all-time list of test run-scorers behind Sachin Tendulkar's leading 15,921.