Jasprit Bumrah to miss ICC Champions Trophy?

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was forced to leave the field after suffering a back injury during the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia made experts nervous over his availability for the ICC Champions Trophy starting February 19.

Experts, according to media reports, believe that if it is a muscle spasm as stated by the BCCI then Bumrah would be fit for the all important ICC event. But if it is a stress fracture then the speedster needs at least six months rest, meaning he would not be available for the Champions Trophy.

However, downplaying the fears, few pundits also agreed to the BCCI's analysis and expressed confidence that Bumrah would've been fine even before boarding the return flight.

Bumrah suffered a lower back stress fracture in 2019, which forced him to take a three-month break from the game. Moreover, he was back on field within weeks after recovering from a spasm in 2022.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that the 31-year-old pacer would overtake Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul to emerge as the vice-captain for the Champions Trophy.

The decision didn't sit well with a few experts including Mohammad Kaif, who felt the added responsibility would be a burden for India's golden goose.

"BCCI shd think twice before appointing Bumrah as full time captain.He needs to solely focus on taking wkts and staying fit.Added leadership responsibility, getting carried away in heat of moment can result in injuries and shorten an outstanding career.Don’t kill the golden goose," Kaif wrote on X.