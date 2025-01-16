Jasprit Bumrah responds to 'bed rest' claims ahead of Champions Trophy

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has silenced everyone with his yorker style clarification on a social media post claiming he is under bed rest.

Bumrah minced no words as he called it fake news. Responding to the post he wrote, "I know fake news is easy to spread but this made me laugh. Sources unreliable."

A handle on 'X' wrote that, "Jasprit Bumrah will not be rushed back to cricket, he's currently having bed rest at his home."

With the explanation from Bumrah, the account holder deleted his post. But clever fans posted screenshot in the comment section.�

The ace pacer was forced to exit the ground during the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy owing to a back spasm.



Many reports came into light after that questioning the 3-year-old's fitness. While some claimed he is fit and ready for the ICC event, others said he will miss the initial stage of the tournament, few completely ruled him out of the league.

Meanwhile, the much awaited ICC tournament would begin from February 19 in Pakistan with India's games held at the Dubai International Stadium. On the other hand, teams like Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and South Africa had released their squads and India is likely to announce the preliminary 15-member list within the next two days.