Jasprit Bumrah among players nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

Dubai: Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday nominated as one of the three contenders to win the ICC player of the month award for November following his magnificent performance in India's massive win by 295 runs over Australia in Perth while captaining the side.



Bumrah led the Indian team in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the series opener of the five-match Test rubber due to the birth of his second child.

The peerless fast bowler was nominated along with South African left-arm seamer Marco Jansen and Pakistan's Haris Rauf.

Bumrah returned to the top of the ICC men's Test bowling rankings in November and aims to win his second player of the month award.

Deputising for Rohit, stand-in skipper Bumrah produced electric spells with the ball, taking five for 30 in a memorable first innings display and three for 42 in the second to ensure India kept their hopes alive of a spot in next year's World Test Championship final.

Joining Bumrah on the shortlist is Jansen, who was impressive in the T20I series over India before dazzling with the ball in the Proteas' win by 233 runs against Sri Lanka in the Durban Test.

Completing the line-up is Rauf, who inspired Pakistan's first ODI series win in Australia since 2002.

The ICC women's player of the month contenders for November include Bangladesh's Sharmin Akhter, South Africa's Nadine de Klerk and Danni Wyatt-Hodge of England.

Akhter led from the front in her side's opening ODI duels over Ireland in Mirpur, whereas de Klerk topped the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts for South Africa in their T20I series against England to earn her place among the nominees. The visitors can boast opener Wyatt-Hodge on the shortlist after a sparkling set of scores helped England claim the series 3-0.�