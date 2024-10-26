J&K LG Inaugurates First Session of Ranji Trophy at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the first session of Ranji Trophy at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir will take on Services in the Elite Group A Round 3 match. Jammu and Kashmir are fifth in the Elite Group A points table.



Recently, Kashmir hosted international cricket back after 36 years on October 16. Southern Super Stars faced Konark Suryas Odisha in the Legends League Cricket 2024 final, which saw Southern Super Stars emerging victorious.

LLC co-founder, Raman Raheja said, “The objective of this league is to promote the culture of cricket and fitness to inspire the young generation.” The tournament brought 120 players to Srinagar, including cricket legends like Irfan Pathan and Chris Gayle. Bakshi Stadium, which is a football ground, was transformed into a cricket venue for this special event.







