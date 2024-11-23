Jaiswal overtakes McCullum to achieve this unique record!

India's young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal tops an elite world list as he goes past Brendon McCullem to become the player to score most sixes in a calendar year in tests.

In the second innings of the first match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Jaiswal (still at the crease) dominated the fierce Australian bowling unit. He is currently playing at 89*, which includes 7 boundaries and 2 sixes.

The left-handed player levelled the former New Zealand captain's record during the recently concluded series against the Black Caps. After missing out to impress in the first innings, he hugged his opportunity in the second.

The 22-year-old player hit 34 sixes in a calendar year, with a chance to take the number even higher.

Meanwhile, team India look formidable in the second innings as KL Rahul and Jaiswal remain unbeaten. Riding high on fifties from both the openers, India are currently at 171/0 leading by 217 runs.