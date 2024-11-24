Jaiswal hits century for India against Australia

PERTH: Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up a composed unbeaten century on Sunday as India took the first Test in Perth further away from Australia.

The 22-year-old resumed on day three 10 runs shy of his fourth Test ton and reached three figures off 205 balls with a six off Josh Hazlewood.

India were 197 without loss in their second innings early in the first session on day three, a lead of 243 with KL Rahul alongside Jaiswal on 74.

The left-handed Jaiswal's commanding knock was virtually error-free, although he had a let-off on 52 when Usman Khawaja dropped a difficult chance.

It was Jaiswal's first century in Australia, coming in his 15th Test.

Since scoring a majestic 171 on debut against the West Indies in 2023, Jaiswal has cemented his place at the top of the order.

Averaging over 56, his highest score is an unbeaten 214 against England.