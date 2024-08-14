Is Hardik Panyda dating British Singer Jasmin Walia?

Hyderabad: Team India's former vice captain and star all rounder, Hardik Pandya has once again returned to making headlines after speculations of him dating British singer Jasmin Walia went viral on social media.

Recently the Mumbai Indians captain announced separation with wife and bollywood actress Natasa Santovic, whom he married in 2020. Announcing the news, he put out a post that read, "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us."

Natasa and Hardik also said that they will co-parent their son, Agastya.

The speculations started after fans spotted Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia posting pictures on Instagram with the same background in Greece. Rumors went wild as fans started speculating that the two are dating and vacationing in picturesque Greece.

Fans also flooded the comment section on Walia's post and wrote "New Bhabhi." Few users also left comments saying Hardik clicked the pictures.

However, there is no official statement from either of them.